Woman shot in Eastern Henrico parking lot, Crime Insider sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman was shot in an Eastern Henrico parking lot Monday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of New Market Road in the Varina District. The woman's condition is currently unknown.

Sources say police are searching for a male suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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