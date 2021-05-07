New Kent winery adjusts to new normal after nine-week closure

NEW KENT, Va. -- One New Kent winery is adapting to its new normal.

"This is a place to relax, we’re outside bring your friends there’s no fear of being in close social distances out here with 35 acres to spread," Joe Dombroski, the co-owner of New Kent Winery, said.

After closing for nine weeks in 2020, the family business opened under Virginia's COVID-19 rules.

"We were allowed to reopen May 15 of 2020 and we have been blessed that we’re able to provide outside space for guests to socially meet for people to come out," Dombroski said.

New Kent Winery, like other wineries in the area, are back to offering wine tastings and event outdoors.

"We are back to our spring summer and fall concert series vineyard live out here restricted to 1,000 customers but on 35 acres, that’s a lot of land," Dombroski said. "We are a unique building, we are mostly 200 years old, all built of reclaimed lumber bricks and building materials from downtown Richmond back in the 18 and early 1900s."

Only Virginia products are used in their wines and beer production. The winery is one of five farm winery/farm breweries in the state and the only one in Central Virginia.

"And we just enjoy. Like my wife would say, you come here to relax and drink wine or beer that’s what we’re about," Dombroski said. "We’re very easy to locate but when you get here you could feel like you’re in the middle of Tuscany because of our rolling hills of grapes in the front of the winery."

The winery features live music on the patio Friday through Sunday, the vineyard live concert series is once a month and brunch on Sundays. For reservations and more information visit the New Kent Winery’s website, and check out other local wineries for their outdoor events.