Man charged after road rage shooting in Virginia grocery store parking lot

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — The New Kent County Sheriff's Office has announced charges against a man after a road rage shooting in a grocery store parking lot left another man wounded on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the Food Lion parking lot in the 2500 block of New Kent Highway, which is the New Kent Crossing Shopping Center.

The sheriff's office said that Jacob A. Rivera, 25, of Quinton, has been charged in the shooting.

Deputies learned that Rivera had an "interaction" with the victim's family before the shooting on Sunday.

"Later that afternoon, a road rage incident occurred involving Rivera and the victim, which escalated into a confrontation in the parking lot of the New Kent Crossing Shopping Center. During this confrontation, Rivera allegedly discharged a firearm, striking the victim one time and causing a non-life-threatening injury," a news release explains.

The victim drove himself to an area hospital for treatment. Rivera was taken into custody a short time later.

Rivera is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order, violation of a protective order, brandishing a fiream and a concealed weapon violation.



Rivera was held without bond and taken to Pamunkey Regional Jail. He appeared in court at 11 a.m. Monday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 804-966-9500.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

