Suspect in custody after road rage shooting wounds man in Virginia grocery store parking lot

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage shooting in a grocery store parking lot left a man wounded in New Kent County on Sunday afternoon, according to investigators.

Deputies were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the New Kent Crossing Shopping Center in the 2500 block of New Kent Highway for a report of a road rage shooting, officials with the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said. That is the Food Lion shopping center not far from Interstate 64 in Quinton.

A man who suffered a gunshot wound drove himself to VCU Health's New Kent Emergency Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was detained, but police have not released that person's name or provided information about possible charges.

Investigators said the shooting "was not a random act."

"There is no threat to the community," deputies said. "Investigators are continuing to follow up on additional leads and reviewing available surveillance footage related to the incident."

No specifics about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Deputies said their investigation "remains active and ongoing."

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

