New Kent County Sheriff announces retirement

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- The Sheriff of New Kent County announced on Wednesday that he has decided to not seek re-election to a third term as sheriff.

J. Joseph McLaughlin, Jr., announced he will be retiring as of December 31, 2023. McLaughlin has served as sheriff of the county since January 2016 and has worked as a member of the sheriff's office for the past 42-plus years.

McLaughlin shared a message announcing his retirement on Facebook, which read in part:

Thank you all for your kindness, your support and most importantly your friendships throughout my career. Thank you, for being the supportive community that you are. It is my hope that as I step away from this office that I will be able to look back and see that I have made a difference during my tenue with the New Kent Sheriff’s Office.



I am blessed to have worked with the tremendous men and women of this agency who are dedicated to serving and protecting this county and who do so with integrity, dedication, heart, loyalty, and compassion. Their single purpose being to improve the lives of those they serve.

In his message, he added that he will be supporting Chief Deputy Lee S. Bailey in his efforts to become the county's next sheriff.

