Community rallies to help New Kent basketball player airlifted to Richmond after serious crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A New Kent High School basketball player suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening near Providence Forge, according to the team’s coach.

Coach Garrett Ross said Kris Leeper crashed his car around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Route 60 near Italian Brothers restaurant.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.

A witness who saw the crash said Leeper was not speeding and that there were no signs of braking before the accident, according to Ross.

That witness called 911, and emergency crews arrived within minutes, Ross said.

Leeper was conscious after the crash and was able to call his parents before first responders cut him from the vehicle and airlifted him to a Richmond hospital.

“He was alert when I saw him Monday night and literally said his seatbelt saved his life,” Ross told CBS 6.

Ross said Leeper has undergone surgeries since the crash.

Leeper is a two-year starter for the New Kent basketball team and is regarded as one of the top seniors in the conference entering the upcoming season, his coach said.

His father, Donovan Gipson, has served as an assistant coach with the program, Ross added.

In a Facebook post shared by the New Kent High School basketball program, the team asked the community for support for the family during Leeper’s recovery.

“TROJAN FAMILY — WE NEED YOU,” the post read. “Now it’s our turn to give back.”

The team said the family is seeking donations to help cover expenses during Leeper’s recovery, as well as food delivery gift cards for meals during his hospital stay.

You can support the family here.

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