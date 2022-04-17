Crime Insider: Man killed after Easter 'rolling gun battle' on I-85; neighbors on edge

DINWIDDE COUNTY, Va -- Neighbors in Dinwiddie said they are on edge following a deadly shooting that started on Interstate 85 and ended at a gas station early Easter Sunday.

One man who lives near the gas station said he woke up in the middle of the night for a snack to notice a crime scene outside his window.

“Obviously, something’s going on, because I’ve never seen a line of cars parked up like this," he recalled. "Then I saw the police lights."

Police said 25-year-old Raeqwon Hinton was found dead at a BP gas station on Boydton Plank Road after he was shot by someone in another car on I-85 near the Squirrel Level Road exit around 2:30 a.m.

Video shows route of deadly I-85 'rolling gun battle,' Crime Insider says

Crime Insider sources described the incident as a "rolling gun battle" down the interstate.

“It just seems so unsafe and uncertain," said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified. “I’m just so concerned because this is a string of shootings all over again.”

Virginia State Police said the incident marked the second shooting they have investigated on I-85 in the Petersburg-Dinwiddie area this year. In 2021, they investigated three.

Jacob Robertson /Provided to WTVR Crime Insider: Man killed after "rolling gun battle" on I-85

“There have been so many things to deter crime, and it seems like it's not working," the man said.

He explained the shooting reflected a larger problem surrounding gun violence among young people -- a lack of regard for life.

“When I was growing up, you get into a fistfight, but you live the next day," he said. "I don't think they think of the finality of the situation where you pull a gun, and it's all over for the person if they kill someone."

WTVR This man is on edge after a driver was killed following what Crime Insider sources called "rolling gun battle" that began on Interstate 85 early Easter Sunday.

The neighbor said the timing of the tragedy made it sting a little harder. It happened on Easter, a day he said is supposed to be filled with joy for many families.

“Just keep the faith," he said. "These are uncertain times, but the reason why we celebrate Jesus Christ is because there's a better place, better time that's coming.”

Police are still searching for the suspect in the other car, which they described as light colored.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656, #77 on a cell phone or eby mail at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.