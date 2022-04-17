Man killed in I-85 shooting; troopers seek driver

PETERSBURG, Va. – Troopers are searching for a suspect after a driver was killed in a shooting along Interstate 85 in Petersburg early Easter morning.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. along I-85 south near the Squirrel Level Road exit, according Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan with Virginia State Police.

Officials said 25-year-old Raeqwon Curtis Hinton of Petersburg, the driver of a black Chrysler 300, was wounded and drove to the BP gas station off Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County.

Troopers said Hinton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in his sedan was not injured, Shehan said.

Troopers described the suspect's vehicle as a lighter-colored vehicle.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released, but Crime Insider sources called the incident a "rolling gun battle."

"This incident remains under investigation," Shehan said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656, #77 on a cell phone or eby mail at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

