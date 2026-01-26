Winter Storm Clean-Up: 'Neighborhood roads are a mess'

RICHMOND, Va. — VDOT officials are urging Virginia drivers to stay home Monday morning as wet pavement from Sunday's winter storm is expected to refreeze overnight, creating dangerous driving conditions.

"Drivers should wait for conditions to improve before resuming travel until at least mid-morning on Monday," VDOT officials said. "Drivers should stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary due to hazardous driving conditions and to assist with the safety of VDOT crews and emergency responders working along the roadways."

Officials said once interstates and primary routes reach minor condition, meaning bare pavement except for isolated patches of snow, ice or slush, crews will shift to neighborhoods and subdivisions.By delaying travel, VDOT crews can reach residential areas sooner, officials said.

How are the roads where you live? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.