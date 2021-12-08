Watch
Navy SEAL dies after training incident in Virginia Beach

Posted at 11:17 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 11:17:19-05

NORFOLK, Va. - A Navy SEAL has died after being injured during training in Virginia Beach.

According to Lt. Cmdr. Kara Handley, a service member assigned to SEAL Team 8 died Tuesday at Norfolk Sentara General Hospital.

The service member was injured during training on Dec. 4 in Virginia Beach.

"Naval Special Warfare is committed to supporting the service member’s family, and our Sailors who lost a teammate during this difficult time. In accordance with Navy policy, the service member’s name will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notification. The details of the tragic accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time," Handley said.

No further details have been released at this time, as the Navy works to identify the next of kin and investigate the incident.

