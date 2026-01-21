Virginia to use $75,000 grant from National Park Service to recognize sites significant to Asian Americans

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has been awarded $75,000 in grant funds through the National Park Service's Underrepresented Communities Grant Program for the second consecutive year, according to a news release.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) will use the funds to survey up to 75 properties linked to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Virginia in the 20th century. From there, a property or district will be nominated for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

Additionally, Eden Center, a shopping center in Falls Church which is significant to Vietnamese Americans in Northern Virginia, will be nominated for the National Register of Historic Places listing.

DHR previously used the funds to produce a statewide report for African American schools in Virginia that operated from the end of the Civil War to the era of integration.

"It is anticipated that the results of the current effort made possible by the NPS 2024 Underrepresented Communities Grant Program will help broaden the public’s understanding of the histories of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in 20th-century Virginia," the news release says.

Learn more about the project by clicking here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube