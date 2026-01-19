Chesterfield police search for missing 16-year-old runaway Nathaniel Henry-McCray

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a 16-year-old Nathaniel Henry-McCray. Police have classified him as a runaway.

Henry-McCray is described as 5'7" tall, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen around Dunraven Road and Oxbridge Road at about 4 p.m. on January 6, 2026.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jacket, a black shoe on one foot, and just a red sock on the other foot.

Chesterfield police Nathaniel Henry-McCray

Henry-McCray left the home voluntarily, police said. While he has done this in the past, he does not usually stay gone this long, they added.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.