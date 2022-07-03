CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- At least two people were shot at a 16-year-old's birthday party at a popular Chester event venue Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Police were called to the Cultural Center of India along the 6600 block of Ironbridge Parkway just before 10:30 p.m.

"The extent of the injuries are unknown at this point," Burkett said. "However, I am told there is at least one life-threatening injury... Their ages are unknown at this point."

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that the shooting happened inside a bathroom in the facility.

When the shots were fired, kids ran from the building, those sources said.

"When the shot started ringing out that, these kids ran from the building," Burkett said. "Some were running through the parking lot and hiding under cars. Others were running towards the woods line."

Sources believe the suspect also ran toward the woods line.

"A helicopter is hovering above me with the search light going on," Burkett said in a live report on CBS 6 News around 11:20 p.m.

Burkett said some parents arriving to pick up their children had not heard about the shooting.

"We have seen family members of these folks that were at the party come up and run towards the Cultural Center of India," Burkett said. "You can almost feel the anxiety of these parents as they're rolling up. Some not even knowing the news until they get here."

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.