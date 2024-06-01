Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Interstate 64 east in New Kent: 'Expect delays'

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 64 east in New Kent County Saturday morning.

VDOT officials said the wreck is not far from the exit for Route 33 (mile marker 206).

Traffic was backed up roughly three miles as of 9:40 a.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," officials warned.

