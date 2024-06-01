Watch Now
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down Interstate 64 east in New Kent: 'Expect delays'

Posted at 9:47 AM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 09:54:54-04

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash has closed Interstate 64 east in New Kent County Saturday morning.

VDOT officials said the wreck is not far from the exit for Route 33 (mile marker 206).

Traffic was backed up roughly three miles as of 9:40 a.m.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

