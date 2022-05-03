Watch
Mrs. Yoder's doughnuts will be back soon

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen
Donuts from Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen
Posted at 10:42 AM, May 03, 2022
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — After announcing they would be taking an indefinite hiatus in March, Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen said they would start making their beloved doughnuts again soon.

The food truck made the announcement on their Facebook Monday. They said a soft opening is in the works for May 14, but did not give an official reopening date.

Mrs. Yoder's stopped rolling out their famous sourdough glazed doughnuts in March due to some management issues, but had told their fans they were working to get things sorted out.

You can follow the business on Facebook for updates.

