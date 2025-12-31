Troopers looking for motorcyclist wanted in Christmas Day chase on Virginia interstate

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. — Troopers are asking for the public's help to identify the motorcyclist wanted in a chase along Interstate 81 on Christmas Day in Augusta County.

A trooper tried to pull over the motorcyclist for reckless driving around 2:35 p.m. along Interstate 81 north near the exit for Staunton, officials with Virginia State Police said.

"The motorcyclist refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated," officials said. "The pursuit continued on Interstate 81 until the motorcycle was able to successfully elude the trooper."

Officials think the driver got off the interstate at the exit for Route 257, stopped for gas and then drove onto I-81 south. That is where the motorcyclist sped past a second trooper while driving recklessly before taking for Route 262, according to officials.

The bluish or black motorcycle, which did not have a license plate, had multi-colored LED strip lights above the rear wheel.

The driver was wearing a black full-face helmet, a red and black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Virginia State Police Division 3 Dispatch at 540-444-7778 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.