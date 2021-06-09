Mother, daughter donate thousands of dumped pennies to domestic abuse center

RICHMOND, Va. -- One Richmond family got a shocking delivery last month when 80,000 pennies were dumped on their front lawn. Now, they're using the money to help those in need.

"I just turned 18. When I was in the middle of class, my dad came by. He had rented a trailer," Avery Sanford recalled.

The Deep Run senior will spend the summer at home before moving to Virginia Tech for her freshman year of college.

"He pulled up in front of the house and turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies on the grass and my mom came out and was like, what are you dumping in my yard? She didn't know who it was until he shouted it's your final child support payment," Sanford said.

The 18-year-old never thought she would have to use a shovel in the summer to scoop up some domestic drama.

"It's not just my mom he's trying to embarrass, it's also me and my sister and it's upsetting that he didn't consider that before he did that," Sanford said.

Once the pennies were picked up, Sanford and her mom decided to turn a bad situation into a positive one. Every penny of Avery's last child support payment will be donated to Safe Harbor, a domestic abuse center.

"Turning around and donating that money to moms and children in need, I feel like that really turns this situation into a positive. You can learn from it," Avery said.

Avery hasn't spoken to her father in years. She said that the penny incident proves that she made the tough but right decision to stay clear and she said she has no interest in having a relationship with anyone who disrespects her mother.

"It's really hurtful and damaging to your kids when you do things like that. It doesn't matter if they're young or an adult, the actions of your parents will always have some effect on you," Avery said.