Woman kills man at Chesterfield apartment in what police call 'justifiable homicide'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield police have identified a 38-year-old man who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute Thursday morning as Eddie Hairston III.

Officers responded to a Moores Lake Road apartment at about 4:07 a.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

There they found Hairston, who lived in the 12300 block of Moores Lake Road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WTVR

A woman in the residence shot Hairston during a domestic dispute after he had assaulted her and threatened her life with a gun, police said.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances, but the incident is currently being classified as a justifiable homicide.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.