Woman charged after toddler walks away from school and onto busy Henrico road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person has been charged with a misdemeanor crime after a child walked away from Richmond Montessori School and into traffic on Parham Road.

Henrico police charged a 33-year-old Richmond woman with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor) in connection to the November 2024 incident.

"This remains an open and active investigation. Given the nature of the incident and the ages of the individuals involved, additional information will be limited to protect the identities and the integrity of the investigation," a Henrico Police spokesperson said when asked for an update on the situation.

CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett was the first to report on video filmed by a dashcam that showed a man rescuing a toddler from the roadway on Nov. 22.

That man, Tre Waddy, shared the video his camera captured with CBS 6 because he said he was worried that the staff members to whom he returned the child would not say anything to the child’s family.

Father rescues toddler running along busy Henrico road: 'Someone needs to be held responsible'

On Nov. 23, CBS 6 started its own investigation into what happened at the school.

Then on Dec. 3, the state conducted an unannounced school visit.

The inspection summary stated the child was a little under two-and-a-half years old and that two staff members were responsible for supervising the child and six other toddlers. It stated the two staff members were unaware that the child was missing from the group for an undetermined amount of time.

In January 2025, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) issued a provisional license to Richmond Montessori School after it cited the school for four violations considered “high probability of harm: serious level of harm.”

"A provisional license is a six-month license allowing the facility to continue to operate while they show substantial improvement to their program," Todd Reid with the VDOE said. "If a school does not show improvement over the six-month period, the license cannot be renewed."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.