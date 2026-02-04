Buddhist monks on Walk for Peace enter Caroline County on eighth day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Buddhist monks on a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace will travel from Ashland to Ruther Glen in Caroline County on their eight day in Virginia.

The Walk for Peace, which began in Texas in October and plans to end in D.C. in February, aims to promote peace, compassion and nonviolence.

Wednesday, Feb. 4, is the 102nd day of their journey. They will leave from Randolph-Macon College where the spent the night an head to the Wright's Chapel United Methodist Church in Ruther Glen at 8063 Ladysmith Road. (Visit the Live Map to track their daily route.)

They will host visiting hours at the church from 6 to 9 p.m. They will not host a public lunch on Wednesday.

"Step by step, we carry the message of peace, mindfulness, loving-kindness and compassion forward," the group shared on social media. "We are deeply grateful for the continued support and warm welcome we receive along the way."

The Venerable Monks of the Dhammacetiya gave remarks at Randolph-Macon College Tuesday night after being welcomed to Ashland by hundreds. Watch the video report below.

Monks on Walk for Peace arrive in Ashland on 101st day of journey

On Monday, the group was joined by Virginia leaders and a massive crowd at a peace gathering in Richmond marking the 100th day of their journey.

Law enforcement urges citizens to prioritize safety and treat the monks with kindness and respect:



Follow all instructions from law enforcement as a spectator/supporter

Maintain a respectful distance

Do not approach, touch, or follow the monks

Supporters are encouraged to quietly line the route

Stay out of roadways and avoid obstructing traffic

The group is also scheduled to pass through Fredericksburg, Catlett, Centreville and Arlington as they trek to Washington, D.C.



