Buddhist monks on Walk for Peace enter Virginia this week

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A group of Buddhist monks will enter Virginia on Wednesday for the final leg of their 2,300-mile Walk for Peace.

The highly-shared and publicized Walk for Peace, which began in Texas in October and plans to end in D.C. in February, aims to raise awareness of peace, compassion, and nonviolence. The monks will cross the border from North Carolina into Brunswick County, Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 28 — the 95th day of their journey.

Allison Joyce/AP Bhikkhu Pannakara, a spiritual leader, speaks to supporters during the, "Walk For Peace," Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Saluda, S.C. (AP Photo/Allison Joyce)

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says the group is anticipated to enter Virginia on Elam Road in the Gasburg area. From there, they will head to the Pleasant Hill Christian Church on Ankum Road to stay overnight. It is not yet clear if they will hold visiting hours or a speaking event at this location, the sheriff's office added.

On Thursday, Jan. 29, the monks will continue their walk on Ankum Road to Highway 46 North. They plan to stop at the Brunswick County Byways Center for lunch before continuing north through the Town of Lawrenceville. Their exact route after they leave Lawrenceville has not been confirmed.

They are expected to arrive in Petersburg on Jan. 31, and Richmond on Feb. 1, according to the Walk for Peace Overview Map.

Allison Joyce/AP Bhikkhu Pannakara leads other buddhist monks while they participate in the, "Walk For Peace," Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Saluda, S.C. Bhikkhu Pannakara is the spiritual leader of a group of Theravada Buddhist monks undertaking the Walk For Peace. (AP Photo/Allison Joyce)

The sheriff's office urges citizens to prioritize safety and treat the monks with kindness and respect, providing the following guidelines:



Keep the area quiet, peaceful, and deeply respectful

Please do not walk with the monks

When greeting the monks, place your hands in prayer and bow

No gifts other than flowers as a sign of respect

Do not touch the monks — no handshakes, hugs, or high fives

The monks may avert their eyes, it is a sign of respect

Some monks take vows that prohibit contact with the opposite gender, please be mindful

Traffic delays along their routes will be significant, the sheriff's office said.

"Citizens are urged to take alternate routes for daily travel if possible. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will be escorting this walk for its entirety with assistance from many of our other law enforcement partners, specifically Lawrenceville Police Department, but some delays will be unavoidable," the post reads. "If you are interested in supporting and experiencing a part of this historic walk, citizens are urged to gather in safe areas off of the public roadways and watch from a safe distance. The current route is planned to travel through the Town of Lawrenceville that will allow for many safe viewing and engagement areas."

For more information on the Walk for Peace, visit their Facebook page or website.

