Monks draw hundreds to Fredericksburg stop on epic 2,300-mile peace walk: 'There's a real need'

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Hundreds of people braved freezing temperatures Thursday night in Fredericksburg, Virginia, to show support for a group of monks on day 103 of their 2,300-mile peace walk from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C.

The Venerable Monks of the Dhammacetiya began their journey in October, promoting peace and drawing crowds at every stop along the way. Fredericksburg proved no different, with supporters traveling to witness the historic walk.

"We're from Richmond, Virginia," one man said, while another person noted that her friends came down from Delaware specifically for the event.

The monks' dedication has inspired many along their route.

"I wish I had dedication like them to walk as far as they walked," one man told WUSA.

Community members went above and beyond to welcome the monks to the area.

"We greeted them when they came into this area on Route 1. We handed them water and made signs," one woman said.

For many attendees, witnessing the peace walk was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime scenario that you would actually get to see something like this," another woman said.

Connie, a local supporter, believes the large turnout despite the harsh weather conditions demonstrates the community's deep need for peace.

"Who in their right mind comes out in this cold, right?" Connie said. "So it's usually someone that's famous that will draw people, or if there's some sort of sentimental, emotional. But I think what this shows is that there's a real need."

The experience proved emotional for many in attendance.

"Our country is a little bit of a mess right now and this many people are just here for peace and that's pretty awesome," one man said.

When asked how they felt after the gathering, one woman said the experience left her more hopeful and grateful.

"Hoping to spread the peace in our hearts among other people we love," she said.

The monks thanked the Caroline County Sheriff's Office for escorting them along Route 1 from Hanover through the county and into Spotsylvania.

"Your dedication to peace and public safety will always be remembered," a post on social media reads. "We would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all law enforcement officers, police departments, sheriff's offices, state troopers, and first responders who have protected and supported us throughout this entire journey. From the very first day to now, you have been there—escorting us, keeping us safe, clearing the way, and ensuring that communities could gather peacefully. We are profoundly grateful for your support."

The monks' next stop is Stafford County, where they will spend day 104 of their journey with plans for another peace gathering.

"The journey continues through Virginia, one step at a time. We warmly welcome everyone to visit us at our stops today," the group posted on social media.

