Crash sends car off Virginia bridge and into the water

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police divers are working to recover a vehicle that crashed into the water early Monday morning.

"Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 664 southbound at the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge Tunnel that resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the water," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Divers with the City of Suffolk Police Department have located the vehicle in the water, but due to currents and the wind, they are unable to recover it. A second attempt will be made shortly. The crash remains under investigation."

The Monitor-Merrimac Bridge Tunnel connects Newport News and Suffolk

First responders were called to the crash at about 6:58 a.m. Monday, July 1.

As of 11:30 a.m., the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at the MMMBT and backups are about two miles, VDOT said. Although one lane is open now, VDOT advised drivers to take alternative routes. State police expected the closure to be in effect for an "extended period of time" while they investigate.

