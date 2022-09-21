Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Homicide investigation underway after remains of missing Hanover woman found, deputies say

Richmond top stories and weather September 21, 2022
Police searching for 65-year-old Hanover woman
Posted at 2:38 PM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 14:49:57-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway after the remains of a missing Hanover County woman were discovered three months ago in Southampton County.

The remains of 65-year-old Karen Louise Ryan, of Mechanicsville, were discovered on June 21, according to deputies with the Southampton County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan was last seen on at her home in the 6600 block of Rural Point Road on May 25. She was reported missing on by family members on May 28.

"The Southampton County Sheriffs Office will continue investigating this homicide and is working closely with investigators from Hanover County," deputies said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective B. Grizzard at 757-653-2100 or contact the Franklin/Southampton Crime Solvers anonymously at 757-516-7100 or on p3tips.com

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone