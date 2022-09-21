Homicide investigation underway after remains of missing Hanover woman found, deputies say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A homicide investigation is underway after the remains of a missing Hanover County woman were discovered three months ago in Southampton County.

The remains of 65-year-old Karen Louise Ryan, of Mechanicsville, were discovered on June 21, according to deputies with the Southampton County Sheriff's Office.

Ryan was last seen on at her home in the 6600 block of Rural Point Road on May 25. She was reported missing on by family members on May 28.

"The Southampton County Sheriffs Office will continue investigating this homicide and is working closely with investigators from Hanover County," deputies said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Detective B. Grizzard at 757-653-2100 or contact the Franklin/Southampton Crime Solvers anonymously at 757-516-7100 or on p3tips.com

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.