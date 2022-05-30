Police searching for 65-year-old Hanover woman

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old Hanover woman.

Karen Louise Ryan was last seen on May 25, 2022, at her home in the 6600 block of Rural Point Road.

She was last spoken to by phone on May 26 and was reported missing by family on May 28.

Ryan is described as a 5-foot-6 white woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Josiah Robertson with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at (804) 572-3333 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

