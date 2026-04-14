Have you seen him? Senior Alert issued for missing Hanover County man

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a missing Hanover County man.

Investigators are searching for Walter Fleet Foster, 78, who was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday at his home on Sandy Valley Road.

Foster is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has green eyes and gray hair.

Police said Foster could be driving a white 2003 Buick Century with Virginia plate no. TYK-6794.



Foster reportedly has a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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