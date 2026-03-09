State police still looking for missing Virginia football coach wanted for crimes against children

WISE, Va. — The Virginia State Police is still searching for missing Virginia football coach Travis Turner, who is wanted for sex crimes against children, nearly four months after his disappearance.

Turner, who disappeared on Nov. 20, 2025, is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. State police say more charges are pending.

"As part of the early stages of an investigation, VSP Special Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office were sent to Turner’s residence in Appalachia, located in Wise County. This was part of the investigation, and not to arrest him. While in transit, the agents were informed that Turner was no longer at the location," state police said.

State police have used search and rescue teams, drones and K-9s to assist in the search. There have been no credible sightings.

“This case is worked on every day. It’s two-fold: we have the criminal investigation and the search,” said Captain J. Daniels, VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office. “Every single lead has been vetted and followed up on, and all have been unfounded. We need the public to continue providing information. Someone knows something that will lead to his whereabouts.”

U.S. Marshals, the FBI and the Black Diamond Search and Rescue team are all assisting state police in the search, according to Monday's news release.

Police have responded to nearly 200 national and international leads, spanning seven states. So far, all tips have been unfounded.

Anyone who may have information on Turner's whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia State Police Division 4 at 276-484-9483 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Information can also be reported to the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332). Tips can be made anonymously.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his whereabouts.

