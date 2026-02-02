Have you seen him? Henrico police searching for missing teenager

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Police Division is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

According to a news release from police, Rason Amun Koch, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Rivanna Hill Road that day for a reported "juvenile problem." First responders spoke with the caller, who said Rason was last seen around 4:15 p.m. before walking away from the home in an unknown direction.

Rason is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has curly black hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, sweatpants and sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Tips can also be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

