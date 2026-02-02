Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Have you seen him? Henrico police searching for missing teenager

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb 2, 2026
Rason Amun Koch
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Police Division is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

According to a news release from police, Rason Amun Koch, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Rivanna Hill Road that day for a reported "juvenile problem." First responders spoke with the caller, who said Rason was last seen around 4:15 p.m. before walking away from the home in an unknown direction.

Rason is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has curly black hair and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, sweatpants and sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Tips can also be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

