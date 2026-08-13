Have you seen Izzy? Missing horse spooked, ran away, last seen swimming toward York River

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — New Kent Sheriff's Office Animal Protection is asking for the public's help to find a missing horse, who was last seen Monday.

Izzy, a chestnut mare, was startled near the Ware Creek Wildlife Management Area and jumped into the creek. Officials said she was last seen swimming toward the mouth of the York River and has not been seen since.

WTVR

"Several extensive searches have been conducted by boat and drone, but unfortunately, there have been no sightings or additional information," a Facebook post reads.

Izzy was wearing a halter with her name and owner's phone number on it when she disappearaed.

"Please keep an eye out, especially if you live, work, boat, or spend time around Ware Creek, the York River, or surrounding areas," officials said.

Anyone who spots Izzy or has information that may help find her is asked to call her owner at 757-570-1829.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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