Missing Henrico 11-year-old last seen leaving Chamberlayne Road home

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old last seen leaving home to go to a friend's house on Tuesday night.

Cameron Na-dir Failson was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday leaving home in the 5600 block of Chamberlayne Road to go to a friend’s house.

Cameron is considered endangered due to him being under the age of 12.

Police describe Cameron as a Black male, approximately 4’9”, 125 lbs., with black hair. He was last seen wearing an all gray Nike sweat suit with black/blue and purple shoes.

Anyone with information on Cameron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the “P3Tips” app; both methods are anonymous.

Henrico Police Cameron Na-dir Failson

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

