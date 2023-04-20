Miss Virginia Teen battles sickle cell while holding the crown

NORFOLK, Va. — Sickle cell disease can be debilitating, but a local teen pageant queen is facing the challenge head on.

Miss Virginia Teen Ayana Johnson is using her voice and her platform to advocate for sickle cell warriors everywhere.

Johnson was diagnosed with sickle cell at birth.

She says although the disease is not visible to the eye, the pain she feels is unbearable.

"Sometimes I describe it as a stabbing throwing feeling, sometimes I describe it as waves and sometimes I describe it as ants crawling or grass breaking inside of me," said Ayana.

Despite that, she competes in pageants all over the world — representing the state of Virginia.

"I just try to overcome that, I try to get over it mentally before I can get through it physically," Ayana said.

Hermionne Johnson, Ayana's mom, tells News 3 that seeing her daughter balance her studies and pageantry is the true definition of a warrior.

"She would be in the hospital emailing her teachers, that's how serious she was about her grades," said Hermionne.

Although battling the chronic disease is tough, Ayana does not let sickle cell determine what crown she will wear.

"You can achieve things with sickle cell disease. Even though I can't walk exactly the same way and I can't dance I will be able to soon," said Ayana.

Ayana has spoken with President Joe Biden and a host of legislators about affordable medication.

She tells News 3 that she hopes one day all people with sickle cell can get the treatment they need.