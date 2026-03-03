Police: Woman stabbed to death in Chesterfield; man now charged with murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found stabbed to death along Route 1 Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 7500 block of Route 1 at approximately 1:31 p.m. on March 2 and discovered a deceased woman who had been stabbed, according to police.

Her identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Following an investigation, police arrested Miguel Angel Cinto Yoc, 30, of the 7500 block of Route 1, and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the woman's death.

Investigators say Cinto Yoc was known to the victim and that the incident is domestic in nature.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.