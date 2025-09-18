Police continue search for shooter in road rage incident near Midlothian Wegmans

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Four days after a road rage shooting left a driver wounded near a busy Midlothian shopping center, police say their investigation continues as the community grapples with the incident.

Local News Police: Driver shot multiple times in apparent road rage incident in Midlothian WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

Police are still searching for the driver of a white Nissan Altima who opened fire on a red Honda sedan at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The Honda's driver was shot multiple times but sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the initial investigation.

Mercedes-Benz salesman Dylan Anderson witnessed the aftermath and heard five or six gunshots while working nearby. He said he could tell the Honda's driver had been wounded when he saw him exit the vehicle.

"You're in the center of Midlo," Anderson said. "Wegman's is right there, right next to Sam's Club. I mean, you're in a part of town you don't expect stuff like that to happen. I mean, the world is crazy."

Police determined the incident began as some kind of road rage interaction as both vehicles traveled west on Midlothian Turnpike toward the intersection with Walmart Way. The suspect in the white Nissan Altima pulled alongside the Honda and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Forensics officers collected evidence from the Honda, which had bullet holes and damaged windows on both sides of the vehicle.

"Somebody willing to do something that senseless, they don't need to be out and about with the rest of us who know how to follow common laws, so, I don't know, it's just the world in total," Anderson said.

Detectives are reviewing footage from numerous cameras along Midlothian Turnpike west of the shooting location, according to sources.

The white Nissan Altima was last seen continuing west on Midlothian Turnpike after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.