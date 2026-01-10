100+ demonstrators protest ICE on Midlothian Turnpike: 'About showing solidarity'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than 100 demonstrators gathered for an anti-ICE rally in front of the Arch Village Shopping Plaza along Midlothian Turnpike Friday after Renee Good was killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

Protesters said they were speaking out against the Trump administration and their funding for ICE. The demonstration was organized as a pop-up protest in response to the shooting and other ICE actions across the country.

"This is about showing solidarity, about exposing our message to the general public, especially in Midlothian where it is a much redder area, and hopefully we can get more moderate conservatives who are becoming disillusioned by Trump and realizing that he lied to them," said Antoni Szachowicz.

During a White House meeting Friday, President Trump made statements about Good's killing, saying his administration will always support their border patrol.

"You have agitators, and we will always be protecting ICE and we're always going to be protecting our border patrol and our law enforcement," Trump said.

More than 1,000 protests are planned across the country to honor Renee Nicole Good and to demand that ICE agents take accountability in her shooting.

Locally, 50501 is hosting what they call an "ICE Out of Virginia" demonstration at the Maggie Lena Walker Memorial Plaza in Richmond around 2 p.m.

