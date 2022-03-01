Midlothian student selected as guest to attend State of the Union

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 13-year-old Midlothian boy will be one of the guests in attendance at President Joe Biden's State of the Union on Tuesday night.

Joshua Davis, a seventh-grader at Swift Creek Middle School, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 11 months year old. When he was just four years old, he advocated for the Virginia General Assembly to pass a bill making schools safer for kids with Type 1 diabetes.

Photo shared with WTVR

The Davis family, including Joshua's dad, who also has Type 1 diabetes, has continued to raise awareness about the importance of lowering prescription drug costs for American families.

Recently, Joshua and his mother Shannon introduced President Biden at an event on prescription drug costs at Germanna Community College in Culpeper.