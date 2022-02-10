Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Biden puts focus on drug prices in Virginia visit

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden talks with reporters after returning to the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, after a trip to Michigan to promote his infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden
Posted at 6:34 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 06:34:41-05

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is trying to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs.

Biden is traveling to Culpeper, Virginia, on Thursday to call attention to what the White House says is the “unacceptable” cost of medications.

Biden’s trip will also be an opportunity for him to start promoting his party’s candidates in November’s midterm elections. He’s expected to appear alongside congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who is in danger of losing her Central Virginia seat.

Efforts to lower prescription drug costs have long been popular with voters, but bipartisan consensus has proved elusive.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers