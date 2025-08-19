Police identify Midlothian man killed in shooting after high-speed chase

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have identified the man shot and killed by law enforcement after a high-speed chase in Nottoway County over the weekend as 56-year-old Michael Woodson.

According to VSP, a trooper attempted to stop Woodson's vehicle, a Toyota truck, for displaying fictitious license plates on Route 360 in Amelia County around 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 16.

An Amelia County sheriff's deputy also attempted to stop Woodson, who was driving at more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. When he refused to stop, a police chase involving multiple deputies and state police followed, stretching from Amelia County to Nottoway County.

Police reported that when the truck entered the intersection of Rocky Hill Road and Route 460, it spun out into the woods before Woodson fled the vehicle. Troopers and officers chased after him.

VSP said he displayed a firearm during the chase, before law enforcement fired multiple shots and killed him. A Nottoway sheriff's deputy was shot in the hand during the incident and was taken to an area hospital.

