Driver killed in shooting after high-speed chase 'got out and run,' neighbor says

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — A suspect was killed and a deputy was wounded after a high-speed chase ended in gunfire in Nottoway County early Saturday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, an Amelia County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a Toyota pickup traveling more than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the driver refused to stop, a police chase involving multiple deputies and state police followed, stretching from Amelia County to Nottoway County.

One resident described the dramatic scene as it unfolded near her home.

"State troopers come flying by my house all the time, I really don't pay them any attention," the woman said. "But the way that truck flew by, and all these state troopers were after him, I knew it was something serious."

Neighbor heard multiple shots after high-speed chase ends in crash

Police reported that when the truck entered the intersection of Rocky Hill Road and Route 460, it spun out into the woods before the driver fled the vehicle.

"All I know is that he got out and he run," the woman said.

According to State Police, troopers and officers chased after the suspect, firing multiple shots and killing him. A Nottoway sheriff's deputy was shot in the hand during the incident and was taken to an area hospital.

State police are still working to identify the suspect and notify his family.

The woman remained shaken by what she heard.

"Every bit of 75 rounds went off. It's like bam, bam, bam, bam. And it was a lot of bam, bam, bam together," the woman said. "They blew him up, I'm telling you. They really shot him a lot."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.