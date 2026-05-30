Virginia deputy killed, second injured in shooting; 'armed and extremely dangerous' suspect wanted

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — A manhunt is underway after a Virginia sheriff's deputy was killed and a second was injured Friday night after a suspect opened fire on both of them during a welfare check call in Carroll County.

Authorities are searching for Michael Puckett, who they said "should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," according to officials with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Michael Puckett

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday after deputies received a call from a family member to conduct a welfare check at 13658 Fancy Gap Highway. When two deputies arrived and made contact with Puckett, he opened fire on them. The deputies returned fire.

Both deputies were hit by gunfire. One suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second deputy was struck in his ballistic vest and is said to be in stable condition, according to deputies.

Puckett fled the scene and remains at large. Officials said a "coordinated law enforcement search" is underway.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident. Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who sees Puckett or has information about his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. Those with information can also call state police's Division Four Dispatch at 540-444-7788.

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