Henrico man facing 23 charges after West End home investigated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico County man is facing multiple charges after an investigation closed down a portion of a Henrico neighborhood.

On March 17, law enforcement and fire officials blocked off a neighborhood in Henrico's West End as they investigated a situation inside of a home involving "potentially hazardous materials".

Around 30 families who lived in the neighborhood were evacuated during the course of the investigation.

Michael O. Hardy, 52, is facing 17 felony charges and 6 misdemeanor charges.

Manufacture/possession of explosive device - Class 5 felony, 9 total

Possession of illegal fireworks - Class 1 misdemeanor, 6 total

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, crack cocaine - Felony, 1 total

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, Xanax - Felony, 1 total

Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, Fentanyl - Felony 1 total

Manufacture controlled substance, crack cocaine - Felony, 1 total

Setting spring gun or other deadly weapon - Class 6 felony, 1 total

Maintaining a fortified drug house - Class 5 felony, 1 total

Possession of firearms will illegally manufacturing or distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance - Class 6 felony, 1 total

During the course of the investigation, over 100 items of evidence were cataloged. Much of the evidence is of the nature of drugs, firearms and bomb-making materials found on the home on Durwood Crescent.

These items are what alarmed officers when they first entered the home, prompting the extended operation to render the home and the surrounding community safe.

The CBS6 Problem Solvers later learned that officers had been called to the home on Durwood Crescent 47 times since 2017.

Hardy is currently being held at Henrico County Jail.

