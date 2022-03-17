Neighbors told to evacuate, roads closed as Henrico investigators swarm West End neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — People living on or near Durwood Crescent in Henrico's West End were advised to evacuate or to shelter in place due to a suspicious situation in the neighborhood.

Police have not yet disclosed the nature of the situation.

Durwood Crescent is located off Petterson Avenue, behind the Village Shopping Center, in Tuckahoe.

Henrico Police, Henrico Fire, the FBI, and explosive ordnance disposal officials are on the scene.

Police were in the same neighborhood last night while investigating a reported hostage situation.

The woman believed to be involved in that situation was able to get out of the home.

No further information was released by police.

The following roads are closed:

Ridge Top Rd @ Patterson Ave

Horsepen Rd @ Patterson Ave

Durwood Crescent @ Horsepen Rd

Ridge Top Rd @ Devon Rd



This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.