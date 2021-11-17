Watch
Human remains found along I-64 in Henrico identified as missing man

Posted at 10:21 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 22:36:51-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have identified the human remains found along I-64 in Henrico County as those of a missing man.

The remains were found on November 6 and have been identified as Stephen Cleaton. Cleaton went missing on August 29, 2021.

The cause of death remains under review and will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

"Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

