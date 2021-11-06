Human remains located by search team

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — On Saturday, a special search team from Tidewater, VA, located remains of a body near I-64 West while searching for a missing person. W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc. was requested by a missing person's family who disappeared in Henrico County on August 29, 2021.

A team member discovered the remains before notifying Henrico Police who arrived on scene before 9:30 a.m.

The finding prompted law enforcement presence alongside I-64 for several hours as they collected evidence, but did not impact travel on the highway.

In late August, Henrico Police began searching for a man name Steven Cleaton who exited a car in the same area and was unable to be located. Police have not released the name of the person found today.

Lt. Mattthew Pecka from Henrico Police tells CBS 6 the incident remains under investigation. The State Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the cause of death.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.