Watch
Homepage

Actions

Human remains located by search team

A Tidewater, VA based search team, W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc., discovered body while searching for a missing person.
items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Henrico Police.jpg
Posted at 5:01 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 17:02:34-04

HENRICO, VA — On Saturday, a special search team from Tidewater, VA, located remains of a body near I-64 West while searching for a missing person. W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc. was requested by a missing person's family who disappeared in Henrico County on August 29, 2021. A team member discovered the remains before notifying Henrico Police who arrived on scene before 9:30 a.m.

The finding prompted law enforcement presence alongside I-64 for several hours as they collected evidence, but did not impact travel on the highway.

Lt. Mattthew Pecka from Henrico Police tells CBS 6 the incident remains under investigation. The State Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers