Police 'pursuing all leads' after human remains found near Virginia Walmart identified

EMPORIA, Va. — The remains discovered not far from a Walmart in Emporia, Virginia, last weekend have been positively identified as those of a 23-year-old Florida woman.

Officers were called to the area where Commonwealth Boulevard and Market Drive intersect at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, June 7, after someone found what they believed were human remains, Emporia Police Chief Troy Hawkins said. That is behind the Walmart and not far from Interstate 95.

Police said Wednesday that the remains were identified as Meredith Rose Walker, of Naples, Florida, with the help of the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.

"Detectives and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia is currently working to determine the cause and manner of death," police said.

Officers asked that anyone who saw Walker "within the last month" to contact investigators.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," officers said. "We remain committed to pursuing all leads and ensuring a thorough investigation."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Emporia Police at 434-634-7320 or submit an anonymous tip using the Emporia Police Department’s Tip 411 App or by texting Keyword “EmporiaPD” to 847411 followed by your tip.

Emporia is roughly 66 miles and a 1 hour 10-minute drive from Richmond along Interstate 95.

