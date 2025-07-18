Virginia massage turns criminal: 'I think I f***ed up'

WARNING: You may find details in this report graphic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield massage therapist who admitted to police that he inappropriately touched a client has had his license suspended by the Virginia Board of Nursing, seven months after the incident and more than two months after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Melvin Leon Peyton III could potentially serve no jail time despite pleading guilty to felony aggravated sexual battery.

According to a June 16th order from the Virginia Board of Nursing, the incident occurred at Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Chesterfield's Hancock Village Shopping Center during a massage therapy appointment in December 2024.

The board's report states that Peyton placed both hands underneath a client's underwear, touching her private area. When the client questioned his actions, he reportedly asked, "Is that too much?"

The report further details that Peyton then "wrapped his hands around her neck, applying pressure with his thumbs." The client told a state investigator that "Peyton was applying so much pressure it was hard for her to breathe and she was terrified," and that he had his "hands around her neck for approximately five to eight minutes."

According to the board order, Peyton admitted to the client that "he may have misinterpreted something" and further stated "I think I f***ed up." He then called the spa manager and admitted to intentionally touching the client inappropriately.

When police arrived after the client called them, Peyton admitted to inappropriately touching her, though he claimed the touching was over her underwear.

Chesterfield police charged Peyton with sexual battery, and he pleaded guilty to felony aggravated sexual battery-treatment not recognized in the profession on May 2.

Court documents show Peyton faces a maximum penalty of 20 years incarceration.

However, his plea agreement states that if a psycho-sexual evaluation determines he has an average or lower risk for a criminal charge for a sex offense within 5 years, he shall be sentenced to ten years with all ten years suspended.

When CBS6 contacted Peyton's lawyer, Craig Cooley, to see if he or his client wanted to comment for this story, he declined.

We also visited the spa and asked the manager if they wanted to provide a statement about the incident.

They said they would pass along the request to corporate, and we are waiting for a response.

Peyton is currently out on bond awaiting his sentencing hearing on August 11. There are no conditions on his bond, but his plea agreement states he is to have no contact with the victim.

If he chooses to, Peyton can contest the suspension of his massage license at a hearing before the Nursing Board on September 11.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

