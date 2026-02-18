FedEx driver charged with stealing from recently deceased prosecutor's Virginia home

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — FedEx driver Melissa Jeanine Gardner and another person have been charged with stealing from late Mathews County Commonwealth's Attorney Marie Walls.

Walls died Feb. 10 from what Crime Insider sources believe was an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Mathews County Sheriff's Office said multiple community members reported a theft from Walls on Feb. 16.

"[Gardner] had knowledge of the death of the addressee on the packages," Mathews County Sheriff April Edwards told CBS 6. "The packages were never delivered to the residence. Gardner kept the packages and they were taken to her personal residence. The fruits of the investigation revealed these details."

An investigation revealed Gardner, 41, was wanted on drug charges, which led to an arrest warrant for possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine) while operating her FedEx delivery truck.

Sheriff's deputies found Gardner driving her FedEx truck on Tuesday, Feb. 17. Austin Scott Miles-Cullison was in the truck with Gardner, investigators said.

"Miles-Cullison was discovered with a quantity of suspected methamphetamine," the sheriff's office spokesperson said. "He was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance. Gardner was arrested and taken into custody without incident during the traffic stop."

A search of Gardner's home yielded "items that were reported delivered to Marie Walls' address following her death," the sheriff's office spokesperson wrote.

"The combined total value of stolen items is less than $1,000," investigators said. "The Mathews County Sheriff's Office collaborated with the Virginia State Police regarding the theft investigation. Evidence indicates the thefts occurred after Walls' death and are not related to the manner and cause of her death."

Gardner is being held at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center on a $3,000 secured bond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.