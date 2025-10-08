Sheriff's office IDs woman killed in Hanover wreck

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman killed in a crash on Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the 14800 block of Verdon Road at 7:38 a.m. to find a wreck involving a Subaru and Toyota Tundra. The woman driving the Subaru died at the scene.

Wednesday, the sheriff's office identified her as Megan Michelle Fisher, 31, of King William.

"Preliminary investigation showed that a 2025 Subaru was traveling West on Verdon Road when it crossed the double solid line and struck a Toyota Tundra traveling East on Verdon Road. Once deputies arrived on scene, they found the driver of the Subaru deceased," police said.

Two minors in the Subaru and the driver of the Toyota were all taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Megan Fisher during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Megan Fisher to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

