Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes Verdon Road in Hanover

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 7, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 7, 2025
Posted

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Verdon Road in the Beaverdam area of Hanover County Tuesday morning, according to the Hanover Sheriff's Office.

The crash was initially reported before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Few confirmed details about the crash have been released, but the sheriff's office said Verdon Road between Hartley Road and Teman Road is closed for crash investigation and clean-up.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone