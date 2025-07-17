Chesterfield EMS crew members help rescue injured hiker in Shenandoah National Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Two Chesterfield County Fire and EMS crew members helped rescue an injured hiker on Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, Med-Flight 1 was called to the park around 1:30 p.m. to rescue a hiker who had suffered a shoulder injury and could not make it back down the mountain.

The flight, staffed by Virginia State Police First Sergeant Jeffrey Weber, Chesterfield Flight Paramedic Chris Orr, and Chesterfield Firefighter Michael Burnett, rescued the hiker and flew them to waiting EMS crews at the base of the mountain.

This is Med-Flight 1's fourth hoist rescue this year, most recently rescuing a hiker off of Old Rag Mountain on March 31.

Watch: Central Virginia med-flight team performs two rescue missions in 48 hours

Central Virginia med-flight team performs two rescue missions in 48 hours

In addition, Med-Flight 1 crews were recognized today by the Virginia Department of Fire Programs for a hoist rescue along Saint Mary's Falls Trail in Augusta County last year.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube